Man and woman arrested on suspicion of murdering two-year-old toddler

A man and woman have been arrested on suspicion of murdering a two-year-old boy.

The toddler was found unresponsive at a house in Birkenhead, Wirral, on Wednesday afternoon by paramedics.

Emergency services carried out CPR on the child shortly after 2.30pm, but he was later pronounced dead at Arrowe Park Hospital.

Merseyside Police launched an investigation and have now arrested a 28-year-old man and 24-year-old woman - both from Birkenhead.

The woman was also taken into custody on suspicion of child neglect.

A police spokesman said: "The force has implemented the protocols for a sudden unexpected death in infancy and a detailed examination of the circumstances is being carried out."

Two other children, aged two and three, have been medically assessed and are in the care of Wirral Council's Children's Services.