A man has been arrested after the body of an 80-year-old women was discovered in a lock-up garage at an allotment, Scotland Yard said.

Pensioner Lea Adri-Soejoko, who was secretary at the allotment, was found at the site in Colindale on Tuesday.

Police say they arrested a 40-year-old man on suspicion of murder on Friday, and that he remains in custody.