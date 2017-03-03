Northern Ireland election count begins after second poll in just 10 months

The count process is underway in Northern Ireland's snap Assembly election.

It is the second contest in less than a year and early indications are that turnout has been higher than expected.

Count staff in eight centres began the process of verifying used ballot papers at 8am.

The first results are due early in the afternoon, with some of the 18 constituency counts set to extend into Saturday.

A total of 228 candidates are vying for the 90 seats in Stormont's slimmed-down devolved legislature.

The Assembly poll was the second in 10 months.