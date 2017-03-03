Number of zero hours workers hits record high

The Sports Direct warehouse in Derbyshire. The company said it September it was ditching zero-hours contracts. Credit: PA

The number of workers on controversial zero-hours contracts rose to a record high of 910,000 by the end of 2016, new analysis of official figures has revealed. There was a increase of 13% in the number of people whose jobs offer no guaranteed minimum hours over the course of 2016, according to analysis by the Resolution Foundation. However the think tank said employers appeared to be gradually turning away from the flexible contracts in the face of increased competition for workers and growing criticism over their use. It comes after retailer Sports Direct faced furious protests over its treatment of workers including the use of zero-hours arrangements.

Number of workers employed on a zero-hours contract in their man job. Credit: Resolution Foundation

Trade unions say zero-hours contracts (ZHCs) are exploitative for workers who are left with no certainly over their earnings and can be called in to work at any time while also being denied the right to sick pay or holiday time. Employers have said that the contracts can be useful for those who need flexibility or want the opportunity to earn extra cash on the side from a main job. Analysis of official ONS data by the Resolution Foundation showed that the number of people on ZHCs grew by more than 100,000 between the first and last quarters of last year. But a sharp rise at the start of the year flattened out to just 0.8 growth in the second half of 2016 - far less than the 7.7 growth in the same months a year earlier. That also marked the first time that ZHCs have not increased significantly faster than overall employment since they came to the forefront of public debate in 2013.

A graph showing relative levels of different types of work in the UK. Credit: Resolution Foundation

The think tank's policy analyst Conor D'Arcy said the slowdown in growth could indicate that employers are finding it harder to fill jobs at a time of record high employment and with the prospect of the supply of EU labour being limited after Brexit. But he said it was also likely to reflect a fear of reputational damage - as "no employer wants to be the next Sports Direct" - as well as growing awareness among employees about ZHCs.

The negative publicity these contracts have attracted may well have played a role in their slowdown, as firms rethink their use. Not providing guaranteed hours of work for those who want it, especially those in low-paying roles, can have a huge negative impact on the living standards of workers and their families, as budgeting becomes near impossible. The challenge now is to ensure that these still-popular contracts are reserved for cases of genuine desired flexibility for worker and employer. – Conor D'Arcy