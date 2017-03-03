- ITV Report
-
Number of zero hours workers hits record high
The number of workers on controversial zero-hours contracts rose to a record high of 910,000 by the end of 2016, new analysis of official figures has revealed.
There was a increase of 13% in the number of people whose jobs offer no guaranteed minimum hours over the course of 2016, according to analysis by the Resolution Foundation.
However the think tank said employers appeared to be gradually turning away from the flexible contracts in the face of increased competition for workers and growing criticism over their use.
It comes after retailer Sports Direct faced furious protests over its treatment of workers including the use of zero-hours arrangements.
Trade unions say zero-hours contracts (ZHCs) are exploitative for workers who are left with no certainly over their earnings and can be called in to work at any time while also being denied the right to sick pay or holiday time.
Employers have said that the contracts can be useful for those who need flexibility or want the opportunity to earn extra cash on the side from a main job.
Analysis of official ONS data by the Resolution Foundation showed that the number of people on ZHCs grew by more than 100,000 between the first and last quarters of last year.
But a sharp rise at the start of the year flattened out to just 0.8 growth in the second half of 2016 - far less than the 7.7 growth in the same months a year earlier.
That also marked the first time that ZHCs have not increased significantly faster than overall employment since they came to the forefront of public debate in 2013.
The think tank's policy analyst Conor D'Arcy said the slowdown in growth could indicate that employers are finding it harder to fill jobs at a time of record high employment and with the prospect of the supply of EU labour being limited after Brexit.
But he said it was also likely to reflect a fear of reputational damage - as "no employer wants to be the next Sports Direct" - as well as growing awareness among employees about ZHCs.
Sports Direct announced in September it was ditching zero-hours contracts for casual retail staff following a review of working practices.
The Resolution Foundation said other major employers such as Homebase, Wetherspoons and McDonalds have announced that they will end use of the contracts or offer workers a chance to move to fixed-hours deals.