Police apologise over investigation of Poppi Worthington death
Cumbria Police has apologised over their handling of the death of 13-month-old Poppi Worthington.
A family court judge ruled the toddler was probably sexually assaulted by her father Paul before her death - which he denies.
But police lost crucial evidence, such as the nappy Poppi was wearing when she died, and abuse claims were not properly investigated, a report found.
Jerry Graham, Chief Constable of Cumbria Constabulary, said the findings by the Independent Police Complaints Commission (IPCC) made for "uncomfortable reading".
"I am absolutely clear that the Constabulary's initial investigation fell well short of the standard that could, and should, have been expected," he added.
"I profoundly regret that we let Poppi and her family down and I offer a heartfelt apology for this."
The report also found that:
- The scene at the family home was not secured, with Poppi's last nappy being lost despite the presence of police officers
- Items at the hospital Poppi was taken to in December 2012 were not preserved for forensic analysis, nor were items at the family home
- There was no forensic medical examination at the time of Poppi's death
- Swabs were not taken until post-mortem despite delays meaning forensic analysis can be prejudiced
- No paediatrician with specialist knowledge of investigating sexual abuse carried out a physical examination of the child
- Initial senior investigating officer Detective Inspector Amanda Sadler did not visit Poppi's home despite this being against national protocol
- Home Office pathologist Dr Alison Armour's initial views that Poppi may have been abused were not clearly passed on to the local authority for safeguarding purposes
- The parents were not formally interviewed until August 2013
- Neither parent's mobile telephone or Facebook accounts were analysed
- Samples were not sent for analysis until after receipt of Dr Armour's full report in June 2013
- No statements taken from any witnesses (paramedics, nurses, doctors, family members) until September 2013
Two senior officers who could have been found guilty of gross misconduct over their handling of the case have since retired so no further action has been taken.
Poppi's death had been shrouded in secrecy with the civil court judgment by Mr Justice Peter Jackson kept private so as not to prejudice any criminal proceedings.
The first inquest into her death lasted just seven minutes.
A second inquest is due to take place in Kendal, Cumbria in May.