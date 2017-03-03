Police apologise over investigation of Poppi Worthington death

Cumbria Police has apologised over their handling of the death of 13-month-old Poppi Worthington.

A family court judge ruled the toddler was probably sexually assaulted by her father Paul before her death - which he denies.

But police lost crucial evidence, such as the nappy Poppi was wearing when she died, and abuse claims were not properly investigated, a report found.

Jerry Graham, Chief Constable of Cumbria Constabulary, said the findings by the Independent Police Complaints Commission (IPCC) made for "uncomfortable reading".

"I am absolutely clear that the Constabulary's initial investigation fell well short of the standard that could, and should, have been expected," he added.

"I profoundly regret that we let Poppi and her family down and I offer a heartfelt apology for this."