Poppi Worthington's aunt slams police for 'farcical' investigation which 'ruined' her father's life

Police have "ruined the life" of toddler Poppi Worthington's father by allowing him to become labelled an "abuser", the child's aunt has claimed.

Tracy Worthington, whose brother Paul denies abusing his 13-month-old child prior to her death, criticised police for what she said was a "farcical" investigation.

She spoke to ITV News following a scathing report by the Independent Police Complaints Commission (IPCC) into the police inquiry into the young girl's death.

This highlighted a series of failings by officers in the case which meant Poppi's death might never be solved.

Among those failings was evidence being "lost" or not collected in the first place, as well as long delays in taking statements.