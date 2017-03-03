Rush-hour train was 'just seconds' from crash disaster

The Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union said it understands "at least one train was seconds away from colliding with the collapse and that the damage caused to the four lines affected is so severe that they could be out of action for a month".

Passengers were put at risk of an incident with possibly "lethal" consequences after a wall collapsed just outside Liverpool's main Lime Street station on Tuesday, the RMT union has reported.

At least one busy commuter train came within "seconds" of a potentially disastrous crash into tonnes of ruble collapsed onto tracks, a union has said.

The union said it was "very lucky indeed that this was not a major disaster" which highlighted the need to keep staff on board trains.

Hundreds of passengers were trapped on trains stuck in tunnels outside the hub after the accident.

"Without guards to keep passengers calm and lead safe evacuations, we would have had the potentially lethal prospect of passengers de-training themselves in cold, dark tunnels and stumbling towards tons of debris and damaged 25,000-volt overhead power lines," said general secretary Mick Cash.

He added that the incident was "yet another graphic illustration" that the driver-only trains planned by Arrival Rail North (Northern) would be a "fundamental attack on safety for passengers and rail workers alike".

Services between Lime Street and Manchester,Warrington and Wigan were significantly impacted by the collapse and those which which currently can run are expected to be "extremely busy".

It is not known when all the lines will be back in full working order.