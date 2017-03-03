Scientists develop 'artificial mouse embryo' in world first

Scientists say they have managed to create an artificial structure resembling a mouse embryo, in what is a world first.

The new discovery could help them to understand the early stages of embryo development and how it can go wrong in humans.

Researchers at the University of Cambridge used a combination of genetically modified mouse cells together with a 3D scaffold known as an extracellular matrix, and were able to grow a structure capable of assembling itself.

The structure develops and looks very much like the natural embryo, and the findings have been published in the journal Science.

Previous attempts to create embryo-like structures have had limited success, because early embryo development requires different types of cells to coordinate closely with each other.