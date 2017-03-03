Searches at home of double killer Christopher Halliwell ends without any new leads

Searches at the home of a convicted double murderer who police believe may have also carried out other killings have ended without finding any items of "significant interest".

Christopher Halliwell, 53, of Swindon, Wiltshire, murdered Becky Godden, 20, in January 2003 and Sian O'Callaghan, 22,in March 2011.

He was handed a rare whole-life order - meaning he will never be released - for the murder of Miss Godden after a trial in Bristol in 2016. He was already serving a life sentence at the time for the murder of Miss O'Callaghan, whom he abducted as she walked home after a night out.

Detectives believe there is a "distinct possibility" that Halliwell was a serial killer who may be linked to other unsolved cases.