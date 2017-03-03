Shoreham air disaster: Final report to be published

The moment the plane came down. Credit: Per Ola Malmquist/Utkiken/TT News Agency/PA

The final report into the Shoreham airshow disaster which killed 11 people is to be published later. It could determine whether pilot Andrew Hill - who survived the crash and has already been questioned by police under caution - should be prosecuted for manslaughter. Mr Hill, 52, was flying the 1955 Hawker Hunter plane when it plummeted onto the A27 in West Sussex on 22 August 2015. It crashed in a fireball on the busy A27, hitting vehicles and pedestrians.

It is still unclear if pilot Andrew Hill will face charges. Credit: ITV News

The Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB) has already found:

The jet's ejection seat parts were in a "damaged condition"

The seat cartridges - which had expired in 2014 - "posed a significant hazard" to emergency service crews

Technical support for the jet ended once it was retired from military service

A technical manual - written in the 1950s - had not been updated

It was unclear whether the jet had a valid certificate allowing it to be flown

Daniele Polito was in a car with his friend when he died. Credit: Facebook

Families of those who lost their lives have demanded answers. Leslye Polito, from Worthing, whose 23-year-old son Daniele was among the victims, said: "Like with all the other families, we want answers. "I'm interested to know what the conclusions are in the report and to see if there is any new information. "That's all I'm hoping for right now, and there's nothing else I can say."

Matthew Grimstone and Jacob Schilt were on their way to a footballl match when they died. Credit: PA/Facebook

Two of those killed were Worthing United FC players who were on their way to play a home match when they were tragically killed. Matthew Grimstone and Jacob Schilt, both 23, were described by the club's secretary and vice chairman, Mark Sanderson, as "my boys". He said: "They were firm favourites with the squad - Matt being a goalkeeper and Jacob an outfield player. "They were signed up looking forward to the new season at the time when the crash happened."

Mourners weep as they look at tributes left to victims. Credit: PA