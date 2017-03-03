- ITV Report
Shoreham air disaster: Final report to be published
The final report into the Shoreham airshow disaster which killed 11 people is to be published later.
It could determine whether pilot Andrew Hill - who survived the crash and has already been questioned by police under caution - should be prosecuted for manslaughter.
Mr Hill, 52, was flying the 1955 Hawker Hunter plane when it plummeted onto the A27 in West Sussex on 22 August 2015.
It crashed in a fireball on the busy A27, hitting vehicles and pedestrians.
The Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB) has already found:
- The jet's ejection seat parts were in a "damaged condition"
- The seat cartridges - which had expired in 2014 - "posed a significant hazard" to emergency service crews
- Technical support for the jet ended once it was retired from military service
- A technical manual - written in the 1950s - had not been updated
- It was unclear whether the jet had a valid certificate allowing it to be flown
Families of those who lost their lives have demanded answers.
Leslye Polito, from Worthing, whose 23-year-old son Daniele was among the victims, said: "Like with all the other families, we want answers.
"I'm interested to know what the conclusions are in the report and to see if there is any new information.
"That's all I'm hoping for right now, and there's nothing else I can say."
Two of those killed were Worthing United FC players who were on their way to play a home match when they were tragically killed.
Matthew Grimstone and Jacob Schilt, both 23, were described by the club's secretary and vice chairman, Mark Sanderson, as "my boys".
He said: "They were firm favourites with the squad - Matt being a goalkeeper and Jacob an outfield player.
"They were signed up looking forward to the new season at the time when the crash happened."
The Shoreham Airshow will not be staged this summer, for the second year running, out of respect for the families of the victims.
Speaking on behalf of the families he is representing, James Healy-Pratt, head of aviation and travel at Stewarts Law, said: "This AAIB final report is a critical step on the journey to the truth for the families left bereaved by the Shoreham air crash.
"They have waited patiently over the past 20 months, as they want to see a comprehensive review of how this air show disaster happened, what went wrong, and how future innocent lives should be saved through important new safeguards.
"The families understand there will be unanswered questions after the AAIB report, that are better answered through the coroner's investigation and inquest, and potentially the criminal investigation by Sussex Police.
"Their journey to the truth is long, but they are determined that no stone should be left unturned, so that lessons can be learned and appropriate actions taken."