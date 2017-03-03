Shoreham air disaster: Friends and family react in anger after final report is published

Eleven men were killed when a display plane plunged into traffic during the 2015 Shoreham Airshow.

The families and friends of the Shoreham disaster victims have reacted angrily to the findings of the final report by air accident investigators. The parents of Matthew Grimstone criticised the Civil Aviation Authority and the airshow organisers, saying they "have got much to answer for" in relation to the tragedy that claimed 11 lives. Sue and Phil Grimstone said that some rules for air shows were "clearly inadequate" and those that were not were "not fully adhered to by the air show organisers".

Matthew Grimstone, left, and Jacob Schilt were on their way to play in a footballl match when they died. Credit: PA/Facebook

Their 23-year-old son was travelling with his Worthing United team-mate Jacob Schilt to a match when the plane flown by pilot Andrew Hill smashed down into traffic in West Sussex. Mr Schilt's mother Caroline said though she was happy with the AAIB's "very comprehensive and factual" investigation after a "huge amount of work". "But there are still questions and they are ones for the coroner," she said, adding: "And she is still waiting for all the inquiries to finish before she can go further." The disclosure that Mr Hill had not had formal training to stop the loop manoeuvre which led to the crash and had not had his competence to do so assessed sparked dismay.

A friend of Matt Jones said the deaths of him and 10 others 'shook' the town of Shoreham. Credit: Facebook

Nino Vydeenaden, 22, a friend of victim Matt Jones, 24, said: "It's going to anger a lot of people. If the pilot had not had formal training to stop what he was doing, then he shouldn't have done it. "I think it's ridiculous. I know the AAIB doesn't want to point the finger at anyone, but if he had not had formal training to stop that manoeuvre then he shouldn't have flown the plane. "The pilot is going to have to live with that. And now the families are going to be thinking that it could have been prevented. People are going to be furious."

How have other key figures reacted?

Rebecca Smith, an aviation lawyer at Irwin Mitchell, representing some of the victims, said the crash was "a disaster waiting to happen and one that could have been avoided". Ms Smith said concerns remained at the "lack of adequate safety regulations" in place before the accident and the "failure" of organisers to adhere to existing procedures.

Candles were lit for the 11 victims at St Mary de Haura Church in Shoreham on the first anniversary of the 2015 disaster. Credit: PA

She added: "It remains a significant disappointment that 18 months after this tragedy occurred, many of the recommendations made by the AAIB to improve the safety of future air shows have still not been implemented by the CAA. "The CAA has stated they may not be in a position to complete aspects of their investigation until 2018." East Worthing and Shoreham Conservative MP Tim Loughton said the report identified "clear failures" in risk assessments and risk controls that should have been operating at Shoreham.

Local MP Tim Loughton called for a 'swift decision' by the police and CPS on whether any legal action should take place. Credit: PA