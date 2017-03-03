'Significant' number of remains found at former Catholic mother-and-baby home in Ireland

A "significant" number of baby remains have been unearthed at a former home for unmarried mothers and their babies.

The discovery was made in several underground chambers located below a disused Catholic Church institution in Tuam, County Galway.

A commission, tasked with investigating alleged abuse at religious-run so-called mother and baby homes, had been excavating the site in west Ireland.

Remains were found in at least 17 of the 20 excavated chambers, according to the commission.

Spokespeople involved in the excavation said they were "shocked" at the discovery made beneath the home, which operated from 1925 to 1961.

The remains found involved a number of individuals, with age-at-death ranges from approximately 35 foetal weeks to two-to-three years.