Sinn Fein gains ground on DUP in Northern Ireland Assembly election

Sinn Fein and the Democratic Unionists are on course to reinforce their grip on power at Stormont, with the republican party closing the gap on their unionist rivals

As the counting continues in the snap Assembly election, the former coalition partners look set to consolidate their respective pre-eminent positions within nationalism and unionism.

It has not been a good election for the Ulster Unionists and nationalist SDLP, both of which have failed to make the inroads they predicted.

The vote share of the cross-community Alliance Party has risen.

Sinn Fein came within touching distance of polling the most first preference votes for the first time.

The DUP maintained the top spot, despite their vote share falling as the Sinn Fein share surged.

The DUP notched 225,413 first preferences, down 1.11 percentage points on last year, to Sinn Fein's 224,245 - an increase of 3.89 percentage points. In terms of the overall picture, the DUP secured 28.06% of first preferences to Sinn Fein's 27.91%

The final break-down of seats may not ultimately be as close, as results in the proportional representation contest rely on transfers from other parties, but the republicans were nevertheless buoyed by the result.