Sir Bruce Forsyth 'to return home' after five days in intensive care with chest infection

Sir Bruce Forsyth is set to return home after being treated in intensive care for five days with a chest infection.

The former Strictly Come Dancing host, 89, was reported to have been taken to hospital last Sunday after coming down with a severe infection.

His wife, Lady Wilnelia, spent most of the past week by Sir Bruce's bedside, according to the Daily Mail.

On Friday, his manager revealed that Sir Bruce was scheduled to return home later that day.

"He and his family would also like to say a special thank you to all the NHS doctors, nurses and staff at St Peter's Hospital for their kindness and care," his manager said.