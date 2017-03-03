- ITV Report
Theresa May says SNP's 'obsession' with independence is letting country down
Theresa May will issue a sharp warning to the SNP not to play politics over independence from the UK amid straining ties following the vote for Brexit.
The Prime Minister will accuse the party of an "obsession" with the issue which has resulted in it neglecting key areas such as schools as she makes a visit north of the border on Friday.
Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon believes she has a "cast iron mandate" to hold a second ballot after the country voted to remain in the EU last year but were overwhelmed by English votes to leave.
Mrs May will suggest children are being let down by a party with its eyes firmly on the border.
Schools north of the border are doing worse than those in Estonia and Poland, she will say.
"The SNP's neglect and mismanagement of Scottish education has been a scandal," she is set to tell the Scottish Conservative conference in Glasgow.
"People in Scotland deserve a First Minister who is focused on their priorities - raising standards in education, taking care of the health service, reforming criminal justice, helping the economy prosper, improving people's lives."
Mrs May will say that she is focused on "strengthening and sustaining the bonds that unite us" and that keeping Scotland in the UK is a "personal priority".
However Ms Sturgeon said they have constantly worked to reach a compromise over the terms of Brexit, only to be ignored and sidelined by ministers in London.
She said: "Where we have been prepared to offer a solution short of our ideal outcome, they have refused to seriously engage.
"And where we have offered compromise, we have been met by a brick wall of Tory intransigence."