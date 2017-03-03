Theresa May says SNP's 'obsession' with independence is letting country down

Theresa May will issue a sharp warning to the SNP not to play politics over independence from the UK amid straining ties following the vote for Brexit.

The Prime Minister will accuse the party of an "obsession" with the issue which has resulted in it neglecting key areas such as schools as she makes a visit north of the border on Friday.

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon believes she has a "cast iron mandate" to hold a second ballot after the country voted to remain in the EU last year but were overwhelmed by English votes to leave.

Mrs May will suggest children are being let down by a party with its eyes firmly on the border.

Schools north of the border are doing worse than those in Estonia and Poland, she will say.

"The SNP's neglect and mismanagement of Scottish education has been a scandal," she is set to tell the Scottish Conservative conference in Glasgow.

"People in Scotland deserve a First Minister who is focused on their priorities - raising standards in education, taking care of the health service, reforming criminal justice, helping the economy prosper, improving people's lives."