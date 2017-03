A deluge of rain today - making slow progress from south to north to give many of us a soaking at some stage. The rain will be set in for most of the day across northern England and Northern Ireland - before more rain seeps into Wales and the West Country. Drier to the south-east and not as chilly as it has been.

Scotland started drier, clearer and colder and here staying chilly as cloud moves in. Lucy Verasamy Weather Presenter