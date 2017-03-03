Who is Shoreham air disaster pilot Andy Hill?

Andy Hill, the pilot who was in the cockpit of the Shoreham air disaster plane, has been described as "very thorough and professional" by experts.

The 52-year-old, from Hertfordshire, trained with the RAF before going into commercial aviation and was once a pilot for British Airways.

He was authorised by the Civil Aviation Authority to fly the Hawker Hunter aircraft, the type which crashed into the ground killing 11 at Shoreham.

He had racked up dozens of hours in the plane between May 2011 and August 2015 - almost 10 of which were in the three months leading up to the tragedy.

Mr Hill was thrown from the plane during the crash and taken to hospital in a critical condition before being put into an induced coma.