Adele hits back at critics over Grammys 'Shrek dress'

Adele has angrily hit back at critics who said she looked like Fiona from Shrek when she wore a green gown at last month's Grammys.

During a gig in Perth, Australia, the singer reportedly told fans: "I wore this dress, right, everyone said I looked like Fiona.

"I don't f****** care. It was Givenchy Couture, they can say what they want."

The Sun also quoted the 28-year-old as saying: "Obviously I'm a large lady and I like eating food very much, but I was working out twice a day to fit into that Givenchy dress because it was quite tight."