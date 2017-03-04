- ITV Report
Adele hits back at critics over Grammys 'Shrek dress'
Adele has angrily hit back at critics who said she looked like Fiona from Shrek when she wore a green gown at last month's Grammys.
During a gig in Perth, Australia, the singer reportedly told fans: "I wore this dress, right, everyone said I looked like Fiona.
"I don't f****** care. It was Givenchy Couture, they can say what they want."
The Sun also quoted the 28-year-old as saying: "Obviously I'm a large lady and I like eating food very much, but I was working out twice a day to fit into that Givenchy dress because it was quite tight."
But social media users said her outfit made her resemble the princess and green-skinned ogre Fiona, voiced by Cameron Diaz, in the Shrek films.
Adele won five Grammys including best album, record and song of the year for single "Hello".
She also performed a musical tribute to the late George Michael.