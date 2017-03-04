- ITV Report
Ex-England football captain John Terry's home 'burgled while on holiday'
Former England football captain John Terry's luxury home was burgled while he was on a recent family holiday, it has been reported.
The Sun newspaper reports the break-in happened while the 36-year-old was on a skiing break with relatives, including his wife Toni.
Terry recently posted a picture of himself with his wife on the slopes on Instagram.
Raiders are said to have escaped with valuables after forcing their way into the Chelsea player's mansion property in Surrey last weekend.
A source told the paper: "It's a horrifying incident for any family to go through, and John and Toni have been very shaken by this."
A spokesman for Surrey Police said: "We can confirm that a burglary took place at a property in Moles Hill, Oxshott, overnight 25/26 February."