'First chemical attack' in Mosul injures twelve

At least twelve people have been treated for injuries from what is the first suspected chemical attack in Mosul, according to the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC).

The group, which consists of at least five children and two women, are "showing clinical symptoms consistent with an exposure to a blistering chemical agent," the organisation said.

It is believed that the injuries were obtained in two separate incidents, as Iraqi forces fight to push militants out of their last stronghold.