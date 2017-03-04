Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson to visit Russia for high-level talks

Boris Johnson will travel to Russia for high-level talks in the coming weeks, the Foreign Office (FCO) has said.

Mr Johnson will be the first minister to travel to Moscow for an official visit in more than five years after accepting an invitation from Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

An FCO spokeswoman said Prime Minister Theresa May and Mr Johnson have made clear that the UK's policy "towards Russia is to ‘engage but beware’ and the visit is entirely consistent with this approach."

They added that discussions "will focus on the UK-Russia relationship and current international issues including Syria and Ukraine, where we continue to have significant differences".