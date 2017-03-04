Government plans crackdown on subscription traps and small print

Subscription traps and confusing small print will be targeted by the government when the Budget is revealed next week.

Chancellor Philip Hammond will use is March 8 Budget to outline a crackdown on such practices.

He will highlight details of an upcoming consumer green paper, which will look at ways to shorten and simplify small print and cut down on people being hit with unexpected automatic fees for services they do not need.

Many consumers agree to lengthy terms and conditions, which can sometimes be tens of thousands of words long, but few are thought to read them.

A Which? survey found that only 16% of those who signed up for products and services online last year always read the small print.

Another problem is paid subscription starts automatically after a free trial has ended.

Citizens Advice estimates that two million consumers each year have problems cancelling subscriptions.

Research last year revealed that more than two-fifths of UK citizens are paying for at least one subscription they do not use, be that gym memberships, credit reports or TV streaming services.

To tackle the problem, the government plans to develop options to stop people paying unexpected automatic fees for unwanted subscriptions, including ensuring consumers are alerted in good time when a payment is about to be taken.

Ways of making small print shorter and clearer to customers will also be examined and there are plans for new powers to impose fines on companies that mistreat customers.