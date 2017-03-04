Advertisement

'He is an easy man to fall in love with': Terminally ill author writes heartbreaking dating profile for her husband

Amy Krouse Rosenthal hopes the 'right person' will find her husband Jason. Credit: Facebook

A terminally ill author has written a heartbreaking dating profile for her husband.

Amy Krouse Rosenthal, who has ovarian cancer, wrote about her illness and her marriage in a column entitled "You May Want to Marry My Husband" for the New York Times.

"I have been married to the most extraordinary man for 26 years," the 51-year-old wrote of her lawyer husband Jason.

"I was planning on at least another 26 together," she continued.

The author then recounted how they learnt in September 2015 an unusual pain on her right side was not "the no-biggie appendicitis they suspected but rather ovarian cancer."

Rosenthal also described how she had struggled to pen the article as "morphine and lack of juicy cheeseburgers" had drained her energy and "interfered with whatever prose prowess remains".

But added as she was facing a pressing "deadline" she hoped "that the right person reads this, finds Jason, and another love story begins."

The author penned a general profile which could be used on dating apps like Tinder. Credit: PA

"I have never been on Tinder, Bumble or eHarmony, but I'm going to create a general profile for Jason right here, based on my experience of coexisting in the same house with him for, like, 9,490 days," she wrote.

"If you're looking for a dreamy, let's-go-for-it travel companion, Jason is your man, " she continued.

  • Amy's description of her 'prince'

Here is the kind of man Jason is: He showed up at our first pregnancy ultrasound with flowers. This is a man who, because he is always up early, surprises me every Sunday morning by making some kind of oddball smiley face out of items near the coffeepot: a spoon, a mug, a banana.

This is a man who emerges from the minimart or gas station and says, “Give me your palm.” And, voilà, a colorful gumball appears. (He knows I love all the flavors but white.)

My guess is you know enough about him now. So let’s swipe right.

Wait. Did I mention that he is incredibly handsome? I’m going to miss looking at that face of his.

If he sounds like a prince and our relationship seems like a fairy tale, it’s not too far off, except for all of the regular stuff that comes from two and a half decades of playing house together. And the part about me getting cancer. Blech.

– An excerpt from Amy Krouse Rosenthal's column

The author ended by saying: "The most genuine, non-vase-oriented gift I can hope for is that the right person reads this, finds Jason, and another love story begins.

"I’ll leave this intentional empty space below as a way of giving you two the fresh start you deserve."