- ITV Report
'He is an easy man to fall in love with': Terminally ill author writes heartbreaking dating profile for her husband
A terminally ill author has written a heartbreaking dating profile for her husband.
Amy Krouse Rosenthal, who has ovarian cancer, wrote about her illness and her marriage in a column entitled "You May Want to Marry My Husband" for the New York Times.
"I have been married to the most extraordinary man for 26 years," the 51-year-old wrote of her lawyer husband Jason.
"I was planning on at least another 26 together," she continued.
The author then recounted how they learnt in September 2015 an unusual pain on her right side was not "the no-biggie appendicitis they suspected but rather ovarian cancer."
Rosenthal also described how she had struggled to pen the article as "morphine and lack of juicy cheeseburgers" had drained her energy and "interfered with whatever prose prowess remains".
But added as she was facing a pressing "deadline" she hoped "that the right person reads this, finds Jason, and another love story begins."
"I have never been on Tinder, Bumble or eHarmony, but I'm going to create a general profile for Jason right here, based on my experience of coexisting in the same house with him for, like, 9,490 days," she wrote.
"If you're looking for a dreamy, let's-go-for-it travel companion, Jason is your man, " she continued.
- Amy's description of her 'prince'
The author ended by saying: "The most genuine, non-vase-oriented gift I can hope for is that the right person reads this, finds Jason, and another love story begins.
"I’ll leave this intentional empty space below as a way of giving you two the fresh start you deserve."