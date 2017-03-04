Householders face 'biggest council tax increase in a decade'

Local councils are planning inflation-busting rate hikes that will see householders in England facing an average council tax bill of almost £1,600, public finance experts have warned.

A survey of councils found they were planning an average increase of 4%, which will add £60.94 to Band D bills from April.

That means bills for average Band D houses across England will rise to £1,590.53.

The warning comes form the Chartered Institute of Public Finance and Accountancy (Cipfa), which surveyed English councils and found most authorities with responsibility for social care were planning hikes in order to make ends meet.

Authorities with social care responsibilities are allowed to raise bills by up to 4.99% without triggering a referendum.

Smaller councils without those duties can increase bills by up to 1.99%.

Sean Nolan, director for local government at Cipfa, said: "The fact that we are facing the single highest council tax increase in a decade is all the more remarkable because it comes after six years of very low increases, actively encouraged by government who until last year had offered a council tax freeze grant if councils did not raise theirs at all.

"The subsequent removal of this freeze grant shows a clear shift in public policy in general, but also a reflection of the strains being caused by social care pressures. We can expect these levels of increase to continue at least for next year."