Louis Tomlinson held by LA police 'over row with photographer'

Louis Tomlinson was held by US police after getting into a "altercation" with paparazzi at Los Angeles airport.

The singer, 25, got into a row with a photographer as he arrived back in the city together with girlfriend Eleanor Calder after a holiday in Los Angeles.

Sources reported that both Tomlinson and the photographer made citizen's arrests on each other.

Calder is also thought to have got involved in an argument with onlookers who began filming the incident.

Tomlinson's lawyer Martin Singer said: "The paparazzi provoked and caused the altercation that occurred with Louis at the airport this morning.

"This is not the first or last time that a paparazzi has created an altercation with a celebrity.

"While the altercation was going on with the paparazzi, three other individuals were attacking his girlfriend during this incident and he came to her defence."

Tomlinson is currently releasing solo material while One Direction are on hiatus.