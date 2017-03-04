Chilly winds and more rain on the way

After a chilly night, Sunday will see more wet weather sweeping in from the south-west first thing.

Winds will whip up in the early morning. The rain will travel eastwards and into the Midlands, central England and Wales with colder air bringing some sleety snow in the Peak District.

There will be brighter skies across southern counties but blustery winds, with gusty conditions along the coasts.

Further north, it's a calmer day with slow-moving showers.

