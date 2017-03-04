- ITV Report
-
MPs call on Chancellor Philip Hammond to boost social care funding in Budget
The Chancellor should use his Budget to provide an urgent funding boost for social care, a cross-party committee of MPs has said.
The MPs said the government's plan to allow local authorities to raise council tax by an extra 3% was "not adequate" to meet the funding shortfall councils will be facing from April.
Instead, Philip Hammond should use his Budget on March 8 to bring forward £1.5 billion earmarked for the government's improved Better Care Fund in 2019-20, the Commons Communities and Local Government Committee has said.
Estimates of the black hole in social care funding for 2017-18 range between £1.3 billion and £1.9 billion. The gap could be as high as £2.6 billion by 2019-20.
The crisis in social care funding has been blamed for adding to pressure on the NHS as patients who do not need to be in hospital cannot be discharged if proper arrangements are not in place for them in the community.
The committee's report noted that councils had seen their overall budgets cut since 2010, and efforts to make efficiencies and find savings were no longer sustainable.
The report said that councils had moved from doing "more for less" to "less for less" and that "there is evidence that people are not getting the care required or that the care they already have is not being increased as their needs grow".
The Local Government Association (LGA) backed the committee's demand and warned that social care services were "on the brink of collapse".
Mark Atkinson, chief executive at disability charity Scope, said the Budget was an opportunity for the government to "invest in our crumbling social care system".
A government spokesman said: "We recognise the pressures of an ageing population, which is why we are giving local authorities access to £7.6 billion of new money for adult social care.
"This government has gone further to integrate health and social care than any other before it. We have brought budgets together for the first time through the Better Care Fund and given the NHS an extra £10 billion per year by 2020/21 to fund its own plan to build a more responsive, modern health system."
The report noted that as well as an ageing population, the introduction of the national living wage has increased the cost of providing care.