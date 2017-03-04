MPs call on Chancellor Philip Hammond to boost social care funding in Budget

The Chancellor is being urged to bring forward funding earmarked for 2019-20 Credit: PA

The Chancellor should use his Budget to provide an urgent funding boost for social care, a cross-party committee of MPs has said. The MPs said the government's plan to allow local authorities to raise council tax by an extra 3% was "not adequate" to meet the funding shortfall councils will be facing from April. Instead, Philip Hammond should use his Budget on March 8 to bring forward £1.5 billion earmarked for the government's improved Better Care Fund in 2019-20, the Commons Communities and Local Government Committee has said. Estimates of the black hole in social care funding for 2017-18 range between £1.3 billion and £1.9 billion. The gap could be as high as £2.6 billion by 2019-20.

The crisis in social care funding has been blamed for adding to pressure on the NHS as patients who do not need to be in hospital cannot be discharged if proper arrangements are not in place for them in the community. The committee's report noted that councils had seen their overall budgets cut since 2010, and efforts to make efficiencies and find savings were no longer sustainable.

