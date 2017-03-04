New Trump travel ban due on Monday, ITV News understands

President Trump will sign a new executive order on his controversial travel ban on Monday, a US government official familiar with the matter has told ITV News.

One of Mr Trump's first acts upon taking office was to halt all refugee admissions and ban visitors from seven Muslim-majority countries.

The president said the policy - dubbed a "Muslim ban" by his critics - would stop "radical Islamic terrorism" infiltrating the United States.

The chaotic roll-out of the order sparked immediate confusion at airports and protests nationwide.

A federal judge suspended the ban nationwide just a week later, much to the embarrassment of the Trump administration.