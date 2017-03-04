Northern Ireland Assembly election: Sinn Fein closes gap with DUP to single seat in Stormont vote

Northern Ireland's nationalists have made major gains in Stormont's snap election, with Sinn Fein cutting the unionists' long-held symbolic majority to a single seat.

The DUP marginally remained the largest party, securing 28 of 90 seats, one ahead of Sinn Fein with 27, in an election that saw the highest turnout since the Good Friday agreement was signed.

The parties now have three weeks in which to agree a power-sharing government.

The nationalist SDLP took 12 seats, replacing the UUP, which took 10 seats, as the third largest party in the Assembly.

Alliance took eight seats, the Green Party two, People Before Profit one, Traditional Unionist Voice one, and one seat went to independent unionist Claire Sugden, a former justice minister.

The poll results significantly alter the make-up of the devolved Assembly, but if the deadline to agree a new power-sharing executive passes, the government would be obliged to call another snap election or reintroduce direct rule from Westminster.