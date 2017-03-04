Northern Ireland elections: Everything you need to know

Michelle O'Neill, leader of Sinn Féin in Northern Ireland, with Gerry Adams, party leader Credit: AP

Northern Ireland's nationalists Sinn Féin have made major gains after an "earthquake" of a snap election which saw them cut the unionists' party majority to just one seat. The Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) is still the largest party, with 28 of 90 seats - but it's now just one ahead of Sinn Féin which has 27. The election saw the highest turnout (65%) since the Good Friday agreement was signed. Michelle O'Neill, Sinn Féin's northern leader, said of the results: "I think it's a brilliant day for equality, I think it's a great day for democracy."

The resignation of Martin McGuinness prompted the snap election Credit: AP

What happened?

In January, the power-sharing regional government in Northern Ireland collapsed after the deputy First Minister of Northern Ireland, Sinn Féin's Martin McGuinness, resigned. His resignation was a protest at a green energy scheme scandal that embroiled DUP leader and First Minister Arlene Foster. The Renewable Heat Incentive lacked control over costs, and it is estimated to have cost taxpayers up to £490 million. Foster refused to resign or step aside during an inquiry into her role in the scheme, leading to McGuinness's resignation and consequent snap election.

Arlene Foster, leader of the Democratic Unionist Party Credit: AP

What does this mean?

The DUP has held the balance of power since 2007, with Sinn Féin as the main opposition party since then. The DUP previously had a ten-seat majority and now has just one, all but eradicating their advantage in Stormont. The main goal of Sinn Féin is a united Ireland, and their policies include pushing for same-sex marriage to be extended to Northern Ireland, as well as giving Irish the same legal status as Welsh. The shift in power means that the DUP does not have enough seats to veto legislation like same-sex marriage.

James Brokenshire, Northern Ireland secretary Credit: AP

What is next for Northern Ireland?

Northern Ireland's Executive Committee has been a power-sharing government since 2007, meaning that it must represent both unionists and nationalists. Northern Ireland secretary James Brokenshire has given the parties three weeks to form a new regional government, but with relations between the two parties at its lowest since the 90s, it is unclear whether they will be able to form a government. If no agreement is reached, he has two options:

Advise the parties to call another election

Temporarily allow Westminster to rule directly while politicians piece together a new administration