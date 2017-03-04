President Trump claims Obama had his 'wires tapped' before election victory

Posting on Twitter, Mr Trump hailed it as a "new low" and claimed this had occurred in October shortly before his presidential election victory.

US President Donald Trump has hit out at Barack Obama accusing his predecessor of having his "wires tapped" in Trump Tower.

Terrible! Just found out that Obama had my "wires tapped" in Trump Tower just before the victory. Nothing found. This is McCarthyism!

Is it legal for a sitting President to be "wire tapping" a race for president prior to an election? Turned down by court earlier. A NEW LOW!

He also drew parallels with the 1970s Watergate scandal that forced President Richard Nixon to resign, referring to Mr Obama a "bad (or sick) guy".

I'd bet a good lawyer could make a great case out of the fact that President Obama was tapping my phones in October, just prior to Election!

How low has President Obama gone to tapp my phones during the very sacred election process. This is Nixon/Watergate. Bad (or sick) guy!

There has been no comment in response to the allegations from President Obama.

Wire-tapping is strictly controlled worldwide, and in the case of the US, can only be permitted and authorised by a court.

Under the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA), federal intelligence agencies can ask for approval for wiretaps from the US FISA court, for which proceedings are secret.

It was revealed in January that intelligence agencies had obtained a FISA warrant in October.

The extraordinary claim comes after a week of trouble for the White House, which saw Trump fighting for his Attorney General Jeff Sessions as it was revealed he had misled the Senate.