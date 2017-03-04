Russian officials face calls to ban new Beauty and the Beast film over gay storyline

Russian officials have been urged to look into whether the new Beauty and the Beast blockbuster should be banned because it includes a gay storyline.

Director Bill Condon revealed there will be a same-sex romance in the new Disney live action remake, which stars Emma Watson as Beauty and Dan Stevens as the Beast.

Russian MP Vitaly Milonov has said that could mean it falls foul of laws banning "gay propaganda", according to Russian news agency Ria Novosti.