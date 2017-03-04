Scottish Conservatives plan review of school reforms amid 'collapse in standards'

The Conservatives are planning a root-and-branch review of school reforms in Scotland, claiming the changes are responsible for a "collapse in standards" in education north of the border.

Scottish Conservative leader Ruth Davidson is to announce the work as she makes her address to the party's conference in Glasgow later today.

The review of the Curriculum for Excellence school reforms will make clear there is a "better way", with Ms Davidson pledging it will come up with "practical recommendations" for change.

She will tell activists at the conference: "It is time to get rid of the waffle, and the theories that have failed - and restore Scotland's reputation as providing the best education in the world."

Ms Davidson is keen to lay the blame on the SNP and and First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, who has repeatedly said that closing the attainment gap between rich and poor children in Scotland's schools is her top priority.

The Scottish Tory leader will say the SNP government's "handling of our education system over the last decade in power has been shameful - and change needs to happen".

She will refer to a report by the education charity the Sutton Trust, which concluded there is "no specific area" where Scotland's school children are able to excel.

But a spokesman for Scottish Education Secretary John Swinney dismissed the complaints, pointing out there has already been an independent review of the programme that was carried out the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD).

The inter-governmental body "considered it [Curriculum for Excellence] to be a bold and successful reform that was delivering a broadened education experience for young people within Scotland", he said.

"The Tories have supported Curriculum for Excellence since its inception - indeed, Liz Smith [the Scottish Conservative education spokeswoman] was right when she said recently that CfE is the way forward for Scotland's schools."

The Curriculum for Excellence was brought in more than a decade ago, with reforms including the introduction of new exams in Scotland.