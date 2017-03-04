UK 'not legally obliged' to pay Brexit exit bill, say peers

The UK could legally walk away from the European Union without paying anything if there is no post-Brexit deal, a House of Lords inquiry has concluded.

The Lords EU Financial Affairs Sub Committee said Britain would be in a "strong" legal position if the two-year Article 50 withdrawal negotiations ended without an agreement.

But it warned failure to reach an agreement on financial terms would undermine the Government's aim of securing continued favourable to access to EU markets.

We conclude that if agreement is not reached, all EU law - including provisions concerning ongoing financial contributions and machinery for adjudication - will cease to apply, and the UK would be subject to no enforceable obligation to make any financial contribution at all."

However it cautioned that this "would also damage the prospects of reaching friendly agreement on other issues"

"Nonetheless, the ultimate possibility of the UK walking away from negotiations without incurring financial commitments provides an important context," the report added.