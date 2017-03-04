Soggy weather for some of the UK on Sunday

A chilly night and tomorrow more wet weather sweeping in from the south-west first thing and here the winds whipping up waking some of us up before wanting to.

The rain will travel eastwards and into the Midlands and central England and Wales with colder air meaning some sleety snow for the Peak District.

Either side of the rain, drier.

Brighter skies across southern counties but blustery winds - gusty along the coasts.

Further north a calmer day with slow moving showers.

Lucy Verasamy ITV Weather Presenter