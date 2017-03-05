Annie Lennox: Trump has been 'catalyst' for women's movement

Popstar Annie Lennox has suggested that President Donald Trump has helped the cause of women's rights.

The 62-year-old Eurythmics singer said his "locker room talk" had been like a "catalyst" for many women, as she prepared to take part in the March 4 Women in London, ahead of International Women's Day.

In a leaked video from 2005, Mr Trump bragged about assaulting women, which made global headlines during the US presidential campaign.

Lennox told the Press Association: "In a weird kind of way that kind of event that happened actually catalysed the issue for a lot of girls and women in a particular way that became very strong.

"All of a sudden there were a lot of people putting on pink pussy hats and saying no.

"It actually became very real for them, because when someone says 'It's just locker room talk', actually don't we think it's time that we should address that particularly if they're the leading representative of one of the biggest most influential countries in the world?"

Lennox is among a host of campaigners at the CARE International rally and march, which has been created to highlight inequality faced by women and girls around the world.