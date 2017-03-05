Energy firm SSE apologises for smart meter error that quoted £33,000 bill for single day

Energy firm SSE has apologised to customers after malfunctioning smart meters told some of them the would be charged up to £33,000 for a day's power.

The company, one of the "Big Six" energy providers, said it had launched an urgent investigation into the matter.

Dozens of shocked customers began to tweet at the company with images of smart meters quoting thousands of pounds charges for a day's worth of electricity.

The average annual bill for a medium-sized house in the UK is around £830.

One account holder tweeted SSE with a photo that said they had used £33,183 of gas in just 24 houts - nearly three million percent over their budget.

The following day the meter said the bill would be £27,022 for the day.