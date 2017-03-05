Former PM Tony Blair 'seeking role as Donald Trump's Middle East envoy'

Tony Blair's spokesman has refused to be drawn on claims the former prime minister is seeking to become US President Donald Trump's Middle East envoy.

According to the Mail on Sunday, Mr Blair attended secret meetings last week with the president's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, a key adviser to the president, to discuss working for Mr Trump.

The paper claims Mr Blair has met Mr Kushner three times since September.

Although the meetings appear to have been confirmed, Mr Blair is not thought to have met the US leader.

Responding to enquiries on the subject, a spokesman for the former prime minister said: "I'm not going to comment on private conversations."

After his tenure as prime minster was over, Mr Blair took up the role of Middle East envoy for the Quartet Group, made up of the EU, US, Russia and UN.

He made little headway in the role and resigned from the position in 2015.

For many it was a controversial appointment given Mr Blair's role in the 2003 invasion of Iraq.