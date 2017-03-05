Firefighters battle large blaze at car scrapyard in Govan

At least 50 firefighters are battling a large blaze at a car scrapyard in Govan in Glasgow.

Police Scotland has advised residents to keep their windows and doors closed while Scottish Fire and Rescue attempt to get the fire, which is near Ibrox Stadium, under control.

Several people on social media have been posting images of the blaze which can be seen from several miles away and even from space.

Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said "large quantities of tyres and a number of vehicles" were ablaze.