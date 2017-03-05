Government to overhaul technical education with introduction of new 'T-levels'

The government is planning the biggest shake-up to post-16 education in years with a multi-billion pound investment in technical qualifications.

Chancellor Philip Hammond will announce the move, which aims to put technical qualifications on an equal footing with academic studies, when he unveils the Budget next week.

Currently, students moving into technical professions choose form around 13,000 technical qualifications, some of which are of dubious value to both students or employers.

The government plans to replace these with 15 standalone courses, which are being dubbed "T-levels".

Students will spend 50% longer studying for the new qualifications, bring the number of teaching hours up to 900 per year.