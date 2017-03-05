'I was hanging on for dear life': Former boxer Michael Watson on carjacking

Former boxer Michael Watson has told how he hung on "for dear life" as he was dragged several hundred metres along a road during a violent carjacking in east London.

In his first broadcast interview since the attack, Watson, who was left partially disabled after a 1991 super-middleweight WBO title fight against Chris Eubank, told the BBC's Crimewatch it was "like a nightmare".

The 51-year-old, was with his carer Lennard Ballack when the attackers rammed the Volkswagen Golf they were travelling in.

Ballack had ammonia sprayed in his face, while Watson, unable to free himself from his seatbelt, was dragged along the road as one of the carjackers drove the vehicle away.

"It became like a nightmare. I couldn't believe it was happening, Watson said.

"It felt like my skin was peeling off. I was hanging on for dear life."

"Evil thugs, that's what they are. Evil and senseless. They have no heart," he added.