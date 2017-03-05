Jeremy Corbyn publishes tax return showing £114k earnings

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has published tax returns showing that he made over £100,000 last year.

The paperwork posted on his website showed that he earned a total of £114,342 in the financial year 2015-16 and paid £35,298 in tax.

The Islington North MP said he had chosen to share details of his earnings under a drive for politicians to be "open and transparent" about their tax arrangements.

However, the release sparked controversy amid claims the return did not appear to include details of the extra salary Mr Corbyn would have been entitled to as leader of the opposition in this period.

It was not clear whether he had not claimed the additional allowance or if he had failed to include it on the return.