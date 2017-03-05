Man charged with murder of elderly woman at allotment

A 40 year old man has been charged with the murder of an elderly woman at an allotment in north-west London, Scotland Yard said.

Lea Adri-Soejoko, 80, was found dead on Tuesday in a lock-up store at the allotment in Colindale where she was secretary.

Rahim Mohammadi of Goldsmith Row, east London, will appear in custody on Monday March 6 at Wimbledon Magistrates' Court.

The family of Ms Adri-Soejoko, who was also known by her maiden name of Hulselman, said she was "vibrant and happy, fit and healthy".

In a statement, they said: "She was a person who stood for the words community, unity, tolerance and love for your neighbour.

"A matriarch, a woman who championed the underdog and did not tolerate prejudice of any kind."

Police said inquiries continue.