- ITV Report
Man charged with murder of elderly woman at allotment
A 40 year old man has been charged with the murder of an elderly woman at an allotment in north-west London, Scotland Yard said.
Lea Adri-Soejoko, 80, was found dead on Tuesday in a lock-up store at the allotment in Colindale where she was secretary.
Rahim Mohammadi of Goldsmith Row, east London, will appear in custody on Monday March 6 at Wimbledon Magistrates' Court.
The family of Ms Adri-Soejoko, who was also known by her maiden name of Hulselman, said she was "vibrant and happy, fit and healthy".
In a statement, they said: "She was a person who stood for the words community, unity, tolerance and love for your neighbour.
"A matriarch, a woman who championed the underdog and did not tolerate prejudice of any kind."
Police said inquiries continue.