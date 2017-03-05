Man wins more than £450,000 from 20p horse racing bet

One lucky north Londoner has won more than £450,000 from a 20p horse racing bet he thought was a loser.

The man, a retired accountant, who asked to remain unnamed, place £2 worth of bets covering seven horses running at Lingfield, Donacaster and Newbury on Friday.

But after seeing that one of his picks, Bendomingo, had lost at Newbury he did not bother to check the other results.

"I checked a couple of the early results on my tablet but then after seeing one of them had lost I thought I might have only been on for a couple of places, so didn't bother to see how the rest of the horses had got on," he said.

"The next thing I knew, someone from [the bookmakers] Ladbrokes was phoning me to congratulate me for winning nearly half a million quid and to ask how I'd like the money, and I had no idea what he was talking about."

He said the win would "take a few days to sink in properly".

Ladbrokes said the win came when the horse Mcvicar beat the hot favourite in the 5.05pm at Doncaster - that meant that six of the man's picks had won.

It meant lifelong racing fan landed £457,067.52 from a 10p each way "six-fold accumulator", which had been placed as part of the multiple bet.

The winning bets were: Monfass and Mcvicar, who were both on at odds of 12/1; Dinsdale who was on at 6/1; Peal Spectre at 10/1; Boater at 15/2; and Wishicould at 14/1. He also bet on Bendomingo who lost.

The payout was apparently boosted by an extra £228,000 due to Ladbrokes Best Odds Guaranteed concession.