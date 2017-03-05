McDonnell: Fairness needs to be brought back into economy

Ahead of this week's Budget, shadow chancellor John McDonnell has called on the government to bring "fairness back into our economy".

Speaking on the BBC's Andrew Marr Show, he said: "We're the only economy in Europe that's growing while wages are falling, so it's very clear what we have to do."

He insisted Labour wanted to make sure "living standards are not eroded in the way they are now".

"We've got at the moment, six million people living below the living wage, we've got four million children in poverty. Two-thirds of them are in families where people are at work.

"Wages are just not coping with what people's needs are," he added.