- ITV Report
-
McDonnell: Fairness needs to be brought back into economy
Ahead of this week's Budget, shadow chancellor John McDonnell has called on the government to bring "fairness back into our economy".
Speaking on the BBC's Andrew Marr Show, he said: "We're the only economy in Europe that's growing while wages are falling, so it's very clear what we have to do."
He insisted Labour wanted to make sure "living standards are not eroded in the way they are now".
"We've got at the moment, six million people living below the living wage, we've got four million children in poverty. Two-thirds of them are in families where people are at work.
"Wages are just not coping with what people's needs are," he added.
Mr McDonnell has also called on the government to increase investment in the health service.
When asked how much funding he thinks the NHS now needs, Mr McDonnell said: "The independent estimate on NHS and social care is between £8 and 12bn."
"We believe that the Government now put aside as is reported £60bn for a crisis incase of Brexit. The crisis is here now in our social care and NHS," he added.
He went on: "We should prepare for Brexit but some of that money now need to deal with the crisis in the NHS and social care."