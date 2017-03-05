Sunshine and showers as gloomy weather clears

Rain clouds will begin to clear to sunshine and showers on Monday with milder weather on the way after a largely gloomy weekend.

Sunday night will be chilly with patchy frost - nothing unusual for the time of year, with misty low cloud and fog for northern spots such at the the Vale of York and parts of Scotland.

The morning will see windy, wet weather sweeping through the south-west and south Wales by dawn, before moving away towards the continent.

We're left with a day of sunshine and scattered showers, with the best of the clearer skies further to the west of the country.

Temperatures will be where you'd expect for the time of year - a little chilly in the breeze, with the cloud but feeling milder from midweek onwards.