MPs push for national holiday to celebrate Queen's Diamond Jubilee

The Queen during a trip to Lucknow Barracks in Tidworth, Wiltshire Credit: PA

The Queen's record-breaking 65 years on the throne should be marked with a national public holiday in the summer, MPs are saying. Conservative Andrew Rosindell said if there are no celebrations this year it would be a missed opportunity, because the Queen made history this year by becoming the first British monarch to reach their Sapphire Jubilee. He suggested that a day of celebrations could be held in June, allowing people to host street parties and other events, similar to the events that happened in 2012 for the Diamond Jubilee.

Crowds watch the Royal family from the Mall during the Diamond Jubilee celebrations in 2012 Credit: PA

Mr Rosindell will have time on Tuesday to introduce his Queen's Saphhire Jubilee Bill to the Commons, which seeks to guarantee a national holiday across the UK and its overseas territories. The Queen acceded to the throne on February 6 1952 following her father George VI's death. The Romford MP told the Press Association: "It's almost certainly going to be a very long time before any monarch gets anywhere near 65 years. "It's the first time we've had any Sapphire Jubilee and if we let this go by and don't have some sort of national day of celebration, it'll be a missed opportunity. "It's also for the young people - I remember the Silver Jubilee as a kid and learnt how important these national occasions are."

Britons across the country celebrated 2012's Diamond Jubilee with street parties Credit: PA