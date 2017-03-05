Pair severely injured after being washed over the top of a waterfall in Brecon Beacons

A man and women are seriously injured after being washed over the top of a waterfall in the Brecon Beacons.

It took the rescue team more than four hours to airlift the pair, who are in their 20s, from the bottom of an "inaccessible" gorge near Ystradfellte in Powys, Wales.

The hikers were rescued by teams from the Central Beacons and Brecon Mountain Rescue Teams before being airlifted to a waiting ambulance before being taken to hospital.