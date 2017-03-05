Paul Nuttall: 'Give me time to sort out this mess'

Paul Nuttall has rebutted claims that Ukip is on the way out, saying the party is "financially secure".

The Ukip leader has said that the party is not going anywhere, insisting that he needs more time to "sort out this mess".

Speaking to Andrew Marr on the BBC's Marr Show on Sunday, he said: "I was the only person who could have unified the party, brought it together and ensured that it stays on the pitch.

"What it's got to do now is it's got to hold it's nerve."

He shrugged off reports that Arron Banks - who is one of Ukip's major donors - could withdraw his funding, saying the party has enough money.

"Arron has never been Ukip's major donor," he told Marr. "I have got a commitment from a consortium of Ukip's biggest donors that we are financially secure going forward."