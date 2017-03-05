Philip Hammond: No 'spending sprees' in Budget

The Chancellor is expected to put aside a 'war chest' of as much as £60bn in his Budget Credit: PA

Philip Hammond has said there will be no "spending sprees" announced in the Budget, which will instead focus on economic resilience after Brexit. The Chancellor is expected to put aside as much as £60 billion to deal with any "unexpected challenges" after Article 50 has been triggered. Writing in The Sunday Times, the Chancellor emphasised fiscal discipline, saying:

While we are making steady progress in eliminating the deficit, there are still some voices calling for massive borrowing to fund huge spending sprees. That approach is not only confused, it's reckless, unsustainable and unfair on our young people who would be left to deal with the consequences. – Philip Hammond

But in a reminder of the difficulties strict fiscal discipline can bring with it, tens of thousands of people took to the streets of London on Saturday to protest cuts and closures in the NHS.

The Chancellor said his approach would mean "flexibility ... throughout the remainder of this parliament to ensure our economic growth". On leaving the EU, Mr Hammond wrote: "We may face unexpected challenges in the months and years ahead as we forge our vision of Britain's future in the world." Such potential challenges have prompted Mr Hammond to set aside £27 billion for the end of the parliament, but the current better-than-expected economic performance means the figure could nearly double to £60 billion.

Tim Farron warned a hard Brexit would 'send a torpedo through Britain's finances'